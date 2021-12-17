 Groups urge rejection of CAFO aid measure in BBB | TSLN.com
Groups urge rejection of CAFO aid measure in BBB

A large coalition of environmental and small farm groups have urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to take any aid to confined animal feeding operations out of the Build Back Better Act.

In a letter, the groups told Schumer they have “deep concern about the factory farm incentives included in the Build Back Better Act, and urge you to reject the manure digester and Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) incentives”in the bill and prioritize practices that build healthy soils.

–The Hagstrom Report

