Growing for Farmer’s Market Program in Ogallala on January 17

Have you ever considered raising produce to sell at your local farmer’s market? Would you like to learn some tips to reduce insect and disease pests in the garden? Here is your chance to participate in the “Growing When It Counts” program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Mountain Standard Time, at Mid Plains Community College, 512 E B Street South, in Ogallala.

This free program is designed for people who are interested in growing vegetable, herb, and flower crops for sale at farmer’s markets in Nebraska. David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator, will be teaching and facilitating class that evening. Recommendations and guidelines will be covered. Participants are welcome to bring their own vegetable gardening questions.

Please register through the https://go.unl.edu/garden_when_it_counts web link to participate in person or online through Zoom. For online leaners, please choose the “online option” in the registration questionnaire to receive the Zoom link to join online the evening of the program.

If anyone has any questions about the “Gardening When It Counts” program, please send an email to dlott2@unl.edu or call the Extension Office in North Platte at (308) 532-2683. I will be happy to help with any questions that gardeners may have.

–UNL Extension