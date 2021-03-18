Grown in Montana to Grow Montana

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has announced the winners of the Montana Youth Agriculture Literacy program drawing contest. “Montana Ag in Color” was developed in recognition of National Ag Week, March 21-27, as a creative competition for elementary school children. Each grade was given a different agricultural theme ranging from “Grains of Montana” and “Cattle in Agriculture” to noxious weeds, farm safety and ag-related careers. One winner was selected from each grade with judges selecting one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Kindergarten – Rowdy Beil, Saco Elementary, Phillips County

First Grade – Colby Mulder, Ekalaka Elementary, Carter County

Second Grade – Anna Gunderson, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

Third Grade – Audrey Lobdell, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

Fourth Grade – Jed Dixon, SY School, Custer County

Fifth Grade – Andrew Major, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

Sixth Grade – Abram Martin, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

Colby Mulder received the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Entries were judged by the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee on agricultural content, originality, neatness and reproducibility.

“A big thank you to those on the selection committee for the Montana Ag in Color drawing contest, which welcomes kindergarten through sixth-grade students,” said MFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chair, Carla Lawrence. “It is always an enjoyable but difficult task to select winners with all the talented artists who entered the contest. We hope the students who participated had fun and learned more about agriculture.”

Winning entries will be printed and distributed on usable items and educational materials. They will be posted on the Montana Farm Bureau website and Facebook page.