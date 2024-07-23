Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory celebrating 25th anniversary of open house

NORTH PLATTE, NEB.–– The Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory (GSL) Open House will celebrate its 25th anniversary on August 21 in the heart of the Sandhills near Whitman, Nebraska. The open house encourages all to attend at no cost for the latest updates in the beef industry and current research.

The open house will begin at 8 a.m. MDT and offer some hybrid sessions throughout the day for those unable to attend in person. A complimentary lunch will be provided to those in attendance.

The event will give ranchers the latest cattle market updates, interactive sessions, panel discussions, research updates, and more. Researchers and experts will cover various points including range management, heat stress, fly control, and yearling systems among other topics.

The 25th anniversary of the GSL Open House celebrates many years of dedicated research at the ranch that has strengthened and innovated the practices used by ranchers today. To recognize this anniversary, a panel will reflect on how GSL got to where it is today and honor alumni of the ranch.

The Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory is in the Nebraska Sandhills and lies in Grant, Hooker, and Cherry counties. The former Rafter C Ranch was leased by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln from the University of Nebraska Foundation in 1981 to serve as a hub for research in the Sandhills.

With the use of ranch economics in different areas of research, GSL plays a key role in developing plant and animal production systems for the Sandhills of Nebraska that are environmentally and economically sustainable. The open house allows GSL to share this research with locals in the area and across the state.

To register for the open house and view the itinerary, visit go.unl.edu/gslopenhouse.

The Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory is a University of Nebraska— Lincoln research station that focuses on innovative research in the beef industry. UNL Extension | Courtesy photo GSL-Aerial

–UNL Extension