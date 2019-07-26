Guest-Worker Reforms Essential as Enforcement Increases

The federal government’s announcement of plans to expand and expedite the deportation of undocumented workers prompted a forceful call for guest-worker reforms by AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

“We are a nation of laws and farmers believe our laws must be followed, but our laws also ought to allow for an adequate, legal workforce,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farmers deserve better than to be forced to leave crops in the field because there aren’t enough workers to help with harvest. Stronger immigration enforcement should be coupled with an improved and more affordable H-2A guest-worker program. Currently, farmers with year-round worker needs, such as dairy and livestock, are unable to use the program and that’s not right. An adequate workforce is needed to address issues ranging from food waste to farm sustainability. America disagrees on many things, but surely we can agree we need to keep putting healthy food on the table.”

More information about the reforms needed can be found here: https://www.fb.org/issues/immigration-reform/agriculture-labor-reform/

–American Farm Bureau Federation