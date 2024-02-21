Gumbo Hill Ranch 20th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/16/2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near McIntosh, SD

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

Averages: 64 Yearling Angus & Angus Hybrid bulls avg. $6,641



Blaine & Cassie Mollman and family held the 20th Annual Gumbo Hill Ranch bull sale at the ranch northwest of McIntosh, SD on a nice sunny, but brisk, windy day. A very nice crowd of buyers neighbors and friends was on hand for the sale to sort through the bulls, giving the Mollman family a great sale.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, GH Exclusive 9100, 3/4 Angus 1/4 Simmental, Mar. 27, 2023 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive x VAR Density 5249 to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, SD for $13,000.



Lot 12, GH Watchman 0241-H, PB Angus, Mar. 30, 2023 son of Koupals B&B Watchman 111 x LT Converse 8011 to Zenker Ranch, Flasher, ND for $13,000.



Lot 11, GH Watchman 0121-H, Mar. 22, 2023, 3/4 Angus 1/4 Simmental son of Koupals B&B Watchman 111 x SDS Graduate 006X to Dustin Richards, Belfield, ND for $11,500.



Lot 18, GH President 4166, Apr. 9, 2023, PB Angus son of Mohnen President 2819 x Mohnen Long Distance 1639 to Mike & Dani Beer, Keldron, SD for $11,000.



Lot 2, GH Exclusive 1640, 3/4 Angus 1/4 Simmental, Mar. 4, 2023 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive x JF Rancher to Dustin Richards, Belfield, ND for $10,000.

Shawn Hinsz, repeat Gumbo Hill bull buyer.

Cassie Mollman took over the introductions and opening remarks at the Gumbo Hill Ranch 20th Annual Bull sale.

The Zenker girls took charge of buying bulls for Zenker Ranch this year.