Gumbo Ridge Wagon Train, Murdo South Dakota, June 13-14

Sam Seymour and family invites anyone interested to participate in a wagon train June 13-14 in Jones County, South Dakota.

Accommodations for horses are available at the Murdo Rodeo grounds (including pens, water and also restrooms).

Motels and campgrounds are available to host travelers. For more information, go to murdosd.com

The wagon train will gather at the rodeo grounds on the north edge of Murdo. A short ride in the Murdo area is scheduled for the afternoon of June 12, in order to help people and animals become familiar with the area.

One June 13 at 8:30 am, the wagon train will leave the Murdo rodeo grounds for a full day of travel. The group will return to Murdo that evening for a potluck meal, story time and simple entertainment at the Murdo Gun Club near the rodeo grounds.

The group will leave June 14 at 8:30 am for another one-day tour. The wagon train will return to Murdo that evening for another potluck meal at the Murdo Gun Club.

Riders and/or wagons are welcome to join the group.

For more information contact Sam Seymour: 605-669-2844 (home) or 605-530-3638 (cell). An RSVP by June 1 is appreciated but not required!