The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is currently accepting applications for a $1,000 and a $500 scholarship in memory of Guy E. Ham. The scholarships are available to any South Dakota student having completed at least one year of post-secondary education and pursuing a career in an agricultural or agri-business related field.

These scholarships are made possible by the generosity and gift of the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship in memory of Guy Ham and his commitment to the future of the agriculture industry in South Dakota.

Application information and details can be found by visiting http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org or by contacting the SD Stockgrowers Assoc. at 605-342-0429. Applications will be accepted until August 1, 2020 and the scholarship will be awarded during the SD Stockgrowers Annual Convention on November 5-6, 2020.

Donations to the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship are gratefully accepted by the SD Stockgrowers Association for the purpose of continuing this scholarship program. Please contact James Halverson for more information about contributing to this scholarship at 605-342-0429.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association