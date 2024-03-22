Hagstrom Report: Colombian government expected to investigate US corn subsidies

BOGOTA, Colombia — The Colombian government is expected to investigate U.S. corn subsidies, which could lead to the imposition of countervailing duties on the $1 billion annual U.S. corn sales here, Colombian agribusiness officials have told The Hagstrom Report. Colombia is the fourth biggest destination for U.S. corn exports, following Mexico, Japan and China, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service reported, noting that in 2023, U.S. corn sales to Colombia totaled $1.14 billion. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has not announced plans for the investigation. The U.S. embassy here declined to comment on the situation and the U.S. Grains Council, which represents the export of U.S. corn, also declined to comment. The agribusiness officials, who asked to remain anonymous, said they fear that Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president in modern times, will begin the investigation soon and impose countervailing duties on the grounds that U.S. farm subsidies make sales to Colombia unfair to Colombian corn producers. The U.S.-Colombia Free Trade Agreement includes a duty free tariff rate quota for corn. Colombian meat producers, particularly the poultry industry, have become dependent on U.S. corn for feed and the business leaders said that if the Colombian meat producers have to pay tariffs on imported U.S. corn for feed it will raise their operating costs and ultimately affect consumer prices. The business leaders also said the relatively small Colombian corn industry cannot quickly increase production to meet feed needs. In a report released this week, FAS said that Colombian corn production is forecast to decrease because reduced international corn prices and Colombian peso appreciation have negatively impacted domestic corn prices and discouraged farmers from expanding cultivation. The U.S. share of Colombian corn imports is about 70%, although Colombia in recent years has imported more from other South American countries. “With the forecast of low international prices, U.S. corn market share in Colombia will likely remain high, benefiting from trade preferences outlined in the U.S. Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement,” the report said. The report did not mention the possibility of an investigation of U.S. corn subsidies, but said, “The Petro administration has publicly promoted Colombia to become self-sufficient in agricultural production, with a particular focus on corn, and aims to reduce imports while strengthening the economy.” The rumors that the Colombian government will investigate U.S. corn subsidies occurred as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Agriculture Department announced this week that the Colombian government had formally reopened its market to U.S. poultry imports. Colombia had closed the market last August due to concerns about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Before that, it was the 10th largest market for U.S. poultry, with exports reaching $105 million in 2022, FAS said. -The Hagstrom Report