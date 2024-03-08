Hagstrom: Vilsack announces rural energy grants, comments on farmland used for solar

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week announced $2.3 billion in grants for reliable energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Vilsack announced to the National Rural Electric Cooperative meeting in San Antonio on Wednesday that the grants would support 39 projects to improve electric infrastructure in 21 states through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee program. Five applicants to the Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program, made possible through the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, will receive $139 million in funding for renewable energy and storage projects, he said.

The projects made possible by the PACE awards will serve cooperatives in disadvantaged and Tribal communities in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, and Nebraska.

“Rural electric cooperatives are the backbone of America’s power delivery, and the Biden-Harris administration is committed to helping them create a path toward a cleaner, more sustainable future that lowers energy costs and creates jobs and lasting economic prosperity for people everywhere,” Vilsack said. “Today’s announcement reinforces this commitment and delivers on President Biden’s promise to strengthen America’s energy security by investing to deploy renewable energy technology and upgrade thousands of miles of transmission line across the nation.”

Jeremy Fisher, the Sierra Club principal adviser for energy and climate said, “This announcement makes it clear that rural America is taking a leadership position in adopting clean energy and embracing the energy price stability, jobs and economic opportunity, and cleaner air that we get from renewable energy.”

“Through PACE and other programs, the Biden administration is moving quickly to match that demand, and ensure communities have the tools and resources they need to create and benefit from clean, affordable, and reliable energy,” Fisher said. “By providing billions in support for reliable grid infrastructure, the Biden administration is also taking steps to keep the lights on in rural communities during increasingly extreme weather events.”

Amid concern about prime farmland being used for solar energy production, Vilsack also said, “We’re obviously encouraging use of non-prime farmland for purposes of renewable energy,” the Food & Environmental Reporting Network said. -The Hagstrom Report