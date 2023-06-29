Haiden Thompson brings home numerous CNFR achievements 

Haiden Thompson competing at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in Pueblo, CO on July 15, 2015. Jennings Photography | Courtesy photo

“Hard work will beat talent any day.” Haiden Thompson, a 19-year-old freshman from Gillette College, is living proof that her own advice is achievable. At the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) this past June, Thompson took home multiple titles including: Breakaway Roping Rookie, Goat Tying Rookie, Rookie of the Year, and Women’s All Around.

Thompson grew up in a hard working ranch family. Neither of her parents rodeoed very hard; she says that she caught the rodeo bug from her two older sisters: Jamie and Jacey. Rodeo has grown to be a family affair with all her seven siblings competing in the sport. Growing up, Haiden spent most of her days riding pens in her family’s feedlot; when work was over, she could be found in the arena.

“I just loved rodeo so much that I put all my time, thought, and energy, when I wasn’t riding pens, into it,” said Thompson.

Thompson entered her first rodeo as soon as she could around the age of five. After that, she went on to compete in various youth rodeos and associations such as Little Britches, Junior High Rodeo, and High School Rodeo. Throughout her years in rodeo, she has earned multiple awards for her efforts including all around, event, and rookie titles.

Her hard work paid off and led her to being offered an “offer she couldn’t refuse” from Coach Will LaDuke from Gillette College. However, Gillette College wasn’t the obvious choice for Haiden at first. Thompson debated between attending college at either Gillette, Wyoming or Altus, Oklahoma; Haiden says she always expected that she would end up in the South to rodeo. The team chemistry and Gillette College’s head coach ultimately won her over. Haiden has no regrets about deciding on Gillette and says that her favorite part there is the supportive people that she has in her corner. To Thompson, it’s not only about becoming a tougher competitor, but also a good person…which is what she says all her teammates are.

Haiden’s teammates have an equal respect for her in and out of the arena. Jaycie West, a fellow Gillette College team member who also qualified for the CNFR this year, considers Haiden to be a role model not only for herself, but for other teammates as well. West acknowledged Thompson’s success this past rodeo season, and also commented on Haiden’s hard work, dedication, and personality.

“She’s confident in herself and her horses,” says West. “You can see in her success that she works hard.”

Thompson’s accomplishments haven’t come easy, though; it has taken lots of hard work, practice in the arena, and mental toughness training. Haiden shared that her biggest practice secret is to stay consistent throughout all her runs. When practicing on her rodeo horses, she works with her horse in mind in order to keep them fresh and working well. It’s not until she ropes on her younger horses that she focuses more on herself. By focusing on consistency and keeping her runs smooth, she is able to minimize her mistakes that could be made in a run.

Haiden Thomposon with her all around awards from the CNFR in June 2023. Haiden Thompson | Courtesy photo.

“Of course you have to practice speed, but a lot of times, if you can be consistent about it, you’re going to place at a lot more rodeos than not,” says Thompson.

Haiden also understands the importance of a strong mental game. She likes to spend time reading books on mental toughness and working on her mind game. When she walks into competition, she tells herself that the run at hand is nothing special; instead, it’s just another run, like she does every day in practice.

Just like most rodeo athletes, Haiden understands that her horses are the other half of her team. Haiden hauls three to four horses to every rodeo. Her main mounts are Daiquiri – goat tying horse, Foxy – breakaway horse, and Tom – head horse and backup horse. Each horse has been trained by Thompson and her sisters. Haiden takes pride in the work she has put into each horse and feels that the bond she has with her equine athletes is special due to the time they’ve spent together. The trust they’ve built with each other has made them into the unstoppable teams they are today. Haiden doesn’t only take care of her animals in the arena, but also when they are in their pen waiting for the next ride by feeding them grain and allowing them to feed on an alfalfa hay and graze at night. Haiden says that she has done everything for her horses “from expensive supplements to the best vets in the area.”

“I don’t perform the best when I’m not feeling good, so I always make sure they’re feeling as good as I am,” says Haiden. “I know them like they know me…so I try to help them as much as I can.”

Her accomplishments at this year’s CNFR are only the beginning. Along with striving to continue making the CNFR in years to come, Haiden also has the goal to earn Rookie of the Year in the WPRA. Haiden plans to spend this summer at youth rodeos such as the International Youth Finals Rodeo and the Best of the Best rodeo using her last year of eligibility. She says that she wants to save her rookie year for when she can focus on the Pro Rodeos and “go hard on the trail.” Although she has a back up plan of becoming a realtor, Haiden hopes to make rodeo her career in the near future.

For aspiring rodeo athletes, Haiden gives the simple advice to “work hard and then work some more because hard work will beat talent any day. You’re going to doubt yourself if your hard work will ever pay off, but it will. You just have to keep working hard.”

Gillette College team at the CNFR. From left to right: Coach Casey Sellers, Staheli Adams, Haiden Thompson, Tanner McInerney, Ellie Bard, Jaycie West, Head Coach Will LaDuke. Haiden Thompson | courtesy photo

Haiden Thompson roping her calf in the breakaway at the CNFR in June 2023. Shelly Thompson | Courtesy photo

Thompson is a prime example of the product of hard work. From her younger years to the talented young athlete she is today, she continues to work hard toward her goals, earning top achievements along the way.