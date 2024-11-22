Hamilton Celebrates 41 Years with the Wyoming Farm Bureau  

A lifetime dedicated to carrying the perception of agriculture to the policy makers who ultimately shape it has kept Ken Hamilton busy with the Wyoming Farm Bureau for the last 41 years.

A rancher by birth, Ken Hamilton was raised on a sheep and cattle outfit in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Hamilton took his animal science degree back home to the ranch where he intended to live out his life with his new bride, Kathy. Those plans changed when Hamilton was offered and subsequently accepted a position with the Wyoming Farm Bureau in October 1983. Almost 41 years to the day, Hamilton retired in October 2024 after serving as the executive vice president for the last 20 years. “I haven’t actually been retired that long and I still go down to the home office and review a lot of the same policy information that I did every day at work,” Hamilton said. “Now, if there’s a big problem coming up, I’m a lot more relaxed about it. I don’t have to worry about trying to fix it. It’s been nice.”

Even though Hamilton no longer has an obligation to keep up with agricultural policy, old habits die hard. He joked that he needs quite a bit of practice at this retirement gig. “So far I’ve just been catching up on all the things I always said I’d get to one of these days,” Hamilton said. “One of these days has arrived.” At home in Laramie since he first started with the Farm Bureau, Hamilton is in the process of making retirement plans. “It’s going to be nice to be able to catch up with friends and family knowing I won’t have to get back to the office or get to a meeting,” Hamilton said. “My spouse is still working so we don’t have any big plans for the immediate future.”



Day One

Hamilton started out as a field representative and researcher as he began what would become his life’s work. “One of the first things I got involved in was an in-stream flow initiative, there was a big effort to get in-stream flow water as a use in Wyoming,” Hamilton said. “Shortly after that the introduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Parks was heating up so I started working on that also.” Most agricultural producers will know that both of those issues are ongoing topics for the Farm Bureau even today. Many of the policy issues Hamilton worked on will never truly end. That’s just how agricultural policy works. “When I look back, I realize that some of the things I worked on when I first started, I was still doing when I decided to retire,” Hamilton said. “I was ready to retire, and I figured it might be time for a fresh perspective and someone with new enthusiasm to work on those things that I’d been staring at for 40 years.”

Hamilton spent a lot of time chasing white lines when he first started. That’s been the formula for a lot of new hires with the Wyoming Farm Bureau. “As a field rep, I served as a liaison between the county Farm Bureau leaders and the state office,” Hamilton said. “I traveled around to the counties and helped them develop programs that would better serve their producers. I had the opportunity to interact with a wide variety of people involved in all types of agriculture.” Since almost half of the state is owned by the federal government, public land use has and always will be a major topic of concern for people like Hamilton and the individuals he represented for 41 years. “We worked on trying to update the grazing fee formula developed in the Public Lands Improvement Act,” he said. “We also continued to work on a formula and an evaluation process for agricultural land taxation in Wyoming. There were a lot of folks working on that, including us.”

Hamilton learned just about everything he knew by putting his boots to the ground, literally and figuratively. He wasn’t with the Farm Bureau long before personal computers entered the mix and change everything. That’s still the most significant change the Farm Bureau experienced during Hamilton’s tenure. “At first, everything we did to communicate with our members was either through a letter in the mail or a personal phone call, until we got computers,” Hamilton said. “After that there was no more stuffing envelopes and dropping them off at the post office, everything was and still is electronic.” Keeping members up to date on legislation coming down the pike was half the job. Now, anyone with decent internet can watch a legislative session in real time. That doesn’t eliminate the Farm Bureau’s role in the legislature. If anything, it enhances it. “We still have someone who goes to Cheyenne and their sole purpose is to carry Farm Bureau policy to the legislature, but now we can inform our members about it more quickly,” Hamilton added.

Closing a Chapter

While pursuing his degree, Hamilton found himself in Australia through a year-long work exchange project with Agricultural Investments of Australia. Also on the trip was Ted Bourret who would become a friend as well as an important contact. “Ted’s dad, Larry, was the Commissioner of Agriculture in the state before he got hired by the Farm Bureau,” Hamilton said. “Right after college I had the opportunity to go back to Australia to work for the same company as I had previously. That all fell through before I left the states, but it must have been a signal to Larry that I was fine with a job that wasn’t on the ranch.” Bourret offered Hamilton his position with the Wyoming Farm Bureau.

It was never lost on Hamilton how important it was to build genuine relationships with people. That was the essence of each of the roles he held while working for the Farm Bureau. The Director of Field Services was Hamilton’s second of the three different positions he held in the Farm Bureau. “Over the years when we held our annual meeting and I went to county Farm Bureau meetings, I got to know people very well,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s true of anything but it’s the people that I miss now that I’m retired.” It was always in Hamilton’s nature to help people any way he could. While his titles changed, often his role remained the same: to help people. Hamilton admits that he almost feels guilty when he wakes up each morning and he realizes that he doesn’t have to go into work, and he won’t be helping people in the same capacity that he’s known for the last 41 years. “By the time I hit the bottom of my first cup of coffee, I don’t feel as guilty anymore,” Hamilton concluded with a light chuckle.

Ken Hamilton has retired after serving the Wyoming Farm Bureau for 41 years. Ken Hamilton | Courtesy photos image-106