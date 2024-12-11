Hammer named associate dean of NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources

Carrie Hammer has been appointed as the associate dean of NDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources. (NDSU photo) carrie-hammer-2024-square

Carrie Hammer has been appointed as the associate dean of North Dakota State University’s College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources.

“Dr. Hammer brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to our mission, having previously served as interim associate dean and a dedicated faculty member in the Department of Animal Sciences,” says Greg Lardy, Joe and Norma Peltier Vice President for Agriculture. “Her extensive background in teaching, research and student engagement will undoubtedly enhance our academic initiatives and support our students’ success.”

As associate dean of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, Hammer will oversee various academic programs and initiatives, working to further strengthen the college’s academic offerings and student outcomes. She will also contribute to the development of the college’s vision and strategy, with a focus on recruitment, retention and scholarship administration.

“Agriculture is a vital industry in our state and I am honored to serve as the associate dean of academic programs for the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources,” says Hammer. “I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the college’s faculty, staff and students to advance education and innovation in agriculture.”

Her appointment became effective on Nov. 5.

-North Dakota State University