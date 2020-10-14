Hande receives Honorary Local Brand Inspector Award

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) recognized long-time brand inspector and Bowman, N.D., cattleman Cary Hande with the NDSA’s Honorary Local Brand Inspector Award at a special awards banquet during its annual convention in Bismarck, N.D., tonight.

Hande purchased the X4 Ranch, located northwest of Amidon, N.D., along the Little Missouri River, in 1980 from John Gerbig. Hande also purchased Gerbig’s cattle herd in the deal, which was primarily Hereford-based. X4 Ranch transitioned over the years to a Red Angus herd. They were cow-calf based and, occasionally, backgrounded yearlings. Recently, Hande made the decision to move off the X4 Ranch, leasing out the land.

Jack Chase, past NDSA chief brand inspector, convinced Hande to be a local brand inspector in 1985 because of the need in that area. “I liked and respected Jack and wanted to help out,” said Hande. “I was proud to be a brand inspector. The reputation of a good brand inspector is to be reliable and honest.” Hande recently retired from being a local brand inspector after many years of service to the NDSA and the state’s livestock industry.

Hande always knew the significance of brand inspection and how it related back to the foundation of the NDSA. “It was important in 1929 and is just as important in 2020,” said Hande. “Yes, there are some changes, but the principles of branding and brand inspection have never changed.”

Hande is a 39-year NDSA member. He spent eight years as an NDSA director from 1992 to 2000. In that time, Hande was also a member of the NDSA Brand Board and came up with the idea for the NDSA’s Rancher of the Year Award, which, incidentally, the X4 Ranch won 10 years later.

Hande has received many other awards over the years, including the North Dakota State University Harvest Bowl Award for Slope County, the NDSA Environmental Stewardship Award and the Slope County Friend of 4-H Award. He is currently a North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame trustee for District 4. In the past, Hande has also served as a Medora Grazing Association director and Lebanon Lutheran Church director and president.

Hande and his wife Margie have two grown children, Heidi (James) Weatherly and Travis (Jamie) Hande, and three grandchildren, Stella, Ansel and Jorja.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association