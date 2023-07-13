HANDING OVER THE REINS

Long-time Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee chair retires

North Platte, Neb. –July 11, 2023 – After a dozen years at the helm of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Jack Morris has retired as chairman of the committee.

The North Platte man has called it quits after leading the rodeo for the past dozen years.

Morris, who grew up on a ranch near Purdum, moved with his wife Muffy and two young sons from upstate New York back to Nebraska, to North Platte, in 1996. The next year, he volunteered with the rodeo committee, untying calves after each tie-down roping run.

Jack Morris readies the chutes prior to a performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.



Long-time Buffalo Bill Rodeo chairman Jack Morris does a radio interview.

Three years later, he was on the rodeo committee, and in 2011, he was elected chairman.

He’s been a good leader, said Dr. Ben Lashley, a committee man since 2004.

“He was a blast to work with,” he said. “He’s a good leader, a good guy to talk to.” Lashley and Morris would visit other rodeos, and Morris always networked. “He literally knows a lot of folks, and that was beneficial to the committee, too,” not only in the North Platte community but in the rodeo world.

Shelli Arensdorf, who served as co-chair alongside Morris, said that Morris was a “go-to guy. He’s not afraid of hard work, he’s the first to show up, and the last to leave.” Morris would reach out to other committees, to get ideas for making the Buffalo Bill Rodeo better, and he wasn’t set on his own ideas, either, Arensdorf said. “He would go with the consensus of the group,” she said. “He wasn’t dead set on his own opinions, even if he didn’t like the vote.”

Morris’ toughest assignment as rodeo chairman was in 2020, the year the pandemic hit. Rodeos across the nation canceled, but he worked closely with NebraskalandDays executive director David Fudge, to see if the Buffalo Bill Rodeo could be held.

It was moved from its usual weekend in June to August; after the first night, public attendance at the rodeo was canceled, but the event was still held.

“Jack and I got pretty close that year,” Fudge said. “We talked three or four times a week, trying to put this rodeo on. He’s always someone I’ve enjoyed working with, and now I consider him a friend.”

Fudge said Morris’ calm temperament was an asset to the committee. “His biggest characteristic, besides his passion for the rodeo, was his steady demeanor,” he said. “Nothing rattled him. He dealt with whatever was in front of him. He’s a big reason this rodeo has grown so much.”

Morris said he’ll miss the volunteer work on the rodeo committee and the relationships he’s built. “Over that many years, you got to know a lot of folks.”

Jack Morris (in the middle) smiles as he stands with Rhett Beutler (on the left) and Bennie Beutler, stock contractors for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Jack and Muffy Morris with their sons and daughters-in-law (from left to right, Sam and Mallory, Muffy and Jack, Charley and Lauren.) The couple won the 2023 Dale Studley Award, the highest honor given to long-time volunteers with NebraskalandDays.

He loved working with his fellow committee members. “It wasn’t like meeting once a month, then never associating with (committee members) outside of that. They’re lifelong friends now.”

For the past 25-plus years, the rodeo has been part of the Morris summer schedule, said his wife, Muffy. “The rodeo “has been a good chunk of Jack’s life, my life, and the kids’ lives. It’s bittersweet. This has been half of our lives. It’s on to new things, but next summer is going to be weird.”

During the rodeo, Jack and Muffy were honored with the 2023 Dale Studley Award, the highest honor given to long-time volunteers with NebraskalandDays who have gone above and beyond in service.

Two other committeemen are also retiring. Marty Petersen served on the NebraskalandDays committee before joining the rodeo committee in 1997; he was chairman from 2001 to 2011. He helped with construction and improvement projects, and a variety of other jobs. Jeremy Dezort, who joined the committee in 2003, helped with arena work.

Levi Fisher will replace Morris as chairman; Justin Thompson will serve as vice-chairman.

The 2024 Buffalo Bill Rodeo is June 12-15. For more information, visit NebraskalandDays.com.

–Buffalo Bill Rodeo