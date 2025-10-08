Hands-On Stockmanship and Horsemanship Weekend at NCTA

NCTA Students practice moving cattle in feedlot pens. Photo by Jessica Rodman image

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) invites livestock producers, students, and community members to a three-day Stockmanship Clinic, October 24–26, 2025. The weekend will feature Dr. Tom Noffsinger, DVM, and Ted Howard, PAC Feedlot Horsemanship Instructor, who will guide participants through the art and science of low-stress cattle handling and effective horsemanship.

Dr. Tom Noffsinger is a veterinarian and teacher of stockmanship from Benkelman, Nebraska. He has spent his career helping ranchers and feedlots improve cattle health and safety through low-stress livestock handling practices.

The weekend begins Friday morning in the classroom with a focus on the basics of low-stress handling and its critical role in cattle health and well-being. In the afternoon, participants will step outside to the arena for hands-on practice with live cattle, along with groundwork and safety instruction for handling horses. The session also includes an introduction to gear used in working horses and how to use it safely.

Moving cattle on the NCTA Leu Ranch. Photo by Jessica Rodman image-1-1

Saturday shifts the focus to the saddle. The NCTA Ranch Horse Team will demonstrate horsemanship in action while working cattle in the arena. Participants are encouraged to watch closely, ask questions, and engage in discussion as they observe how stockmanship principles translate directly into horseback work. This portion of the clinic will be held in the indoor arena at NCTA.

Sunday begins with Cowboy Church, followed by a group review and time for additional practice for those who would like it. Together, participants will watch recordings from the weekend to highlight successes, lessons learned, and strategies for continuing improvement in livestock handling.

“This clinic is open to everyone,” said Jessica Rodman, event organizer. “Whether you are an experienced cattle handler, a student of stockmanship, or simply curious to learn, this weekend is a chance to practice, ask questions, and be part of a community that values good cattle handling and strong horsemanship.” The clinic is open to the public for $25 per day, including lunch; NCTA students attend free. Sessions will be held at the NCTA Ag Industry Education Center and Livestock Teaching Center in Curtis. More information and registration are available at http://www.ncta.unl.edu or by contacting Jessica Rodman at jrodman2@unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln