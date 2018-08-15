Hands-on Stockmanship Clinic aims to improve rancher and livestock quality of life

Nebraska Extension will present a two-day, hands-on Stockmanship Clinic featuring Ryan Sexson and hosted by Tollman Family Ranches at 8:30am – 4:30pm on Aug. 27 and 28 south of Crawford.

The routine of handling livestock every day and the skills used become habitual. If these habits are not founded on proper practices, improper handling of livestock can have a negative impact on animal and human welfare.

Using proper stockmanship can increase profitability by decreasing time, effort, and stress when moving cattle; decreasing treatment costs by improving herd health; improving consumer confidence in livestock production; providing more time to monitor forage production and utilization; and allowing cattle to spend more time grazing as a result of decreased stress and anxiety. Cattle handled properly rotate between pastures with ease and are content to graze rather than pacing the boundaries of the new pasture or searching for their calf.

The Aug. 27-28 Stockmanship Clinic will provide participants with hands-on experience working cattle in the pasture and in corrals. In the pasture, training will focus on driving and moving cattle, herd placing, trailer loading, and pasture doctoring. In the corrals we will focus on proper handling in facilities, including moving in and out of pens, sorting, working in the alley ways and at the chute, Bud Box design and construction, and Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Certification.

The cost is $100 per person and attendance is limited to ensure a hands-on experience. Participants are encouraged to bring their horse or four-wheeler. To register, contact the Sheridan County Extension office at 308-327-2312 by Aug. 22.

–UNL Extension