HanSine Ranch Red Angus Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 13, 2024

Location: at the ranch near Hayes, SD

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

74 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $7,632

17 Registered Yearling Red Angus open heifers avg. $5,155

5 Embryo Packages avg. $4,200

1 2024 Heifer calf pick at $35,000.



Fantastic sale for the HanSine Ranch. This was only their 4th Annual Production sale, and the improvements in the cattle has been staggering. Travis Schaffer and his crew pulled out all the stops in presenting an excellent set of bulls and heifer calves for the sale. A special sale feature was the pick of the entire 2024 heifer calf crop.



Top bulls:

Lot 12, HRP Quarterback 3059L, Feb. 15, 2023 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Woodhill Blueprint, sold to Koester Red Angus, Steele, ND and Genex Beef, Shawano, WI for $24,000.



Lot 20, Raisland Complete 3207, Jan. 8, 2023 son of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x PIE Quarterback 789, sold to C – Bar Red Angus, Brownell, KS for $24,000.



Lot 13, Raisland Complete 3707, Jan. 14, 2023 son of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x LSF RHO Titonka Z721, sold to Raisland Red Angus, St. Ignatius, MT for $19.500.



Lot 3, HRP Complete 3018L, Feb. 1, 2023 son of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x PIE Stockman 701, sold to Twedt Red Angus, McHenry, ND for $14,500.



Lot 39, HRP Maximus 3084L, Feb. 26, 2024 son of Bieber Maximus E294 x HXC Declaration 5504C, sold to McIntire 4MC Red Angus, Sweetwater, OK for $14,500.



Top Heifers:

Lot 1, pick of the entire 2023 heifer calves sold to C – Bar Red Angus, Brownell, KS and Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD for $35,000.



Lot 98, HRP Isabel G1170-L3273, Feb. 17, 2023 daughter of PIE Captain 057 x Spring Cove Reno 4021, sold to Jason Morris, GA.



Lot 109, HRP Stony 15H-L3237, Feb. 6, 2023 daughter of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x 9 Mile Franchise 6305, sold to Overmiller Red Angus, Smith Center, KS for $11,500.

Travis Schaffer and Ty Thompson at the 4th Annual HanSine Ranch Red Angus sale. 76c00bb00ff2-Travis

The McDonalds, Smokey Butte Red Angus, took a couple bulls to Jordan, MT 510f7cd0abe2-McDonald