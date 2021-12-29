Harrold rancher wins farm and ranch families of South Dakota photo contest

Kenda Carroll loves it when her son’s Godmother, Darcy Krick comes out to help on their family’s ranch.

“She is loud and upbeat. She is one of those people that if you are having a bad day, she will put a smile on your face. And her camera is attached to her hip. She always has it,” Carroll said.

Carroll entered a photo Krick took in the South Dakota Farmers Union Farm & Ranch Families of South Dakota Photo Contest. Carroll’s name was drawn as a winner of a $250 prize.

The winning photo features Carroll and her oldest son, Tilden, during a branding on their family’s ranch. “The photo speaks for itself. When you look at it, you can tell the reality of raising children and ranching along with teaching the next generation the importance of hard work.”

“Photos are a wonderful way to preserve memories. Some day when my son, Tilden, is a dad, he will have this photo to share with his kids about what life was like on his family’s ranch. This photo keeps this memory living on,” Carroll explained.

Sharing what life is like on South Dakota’s family farms and ranches is the mission behind this photo contest, explains Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director of South Dakota Farmers Union.

“Agriculture is South Dakota’s number one economic driver. As an organization that supports and promotes family farmers and ranchers, this contest is a fun way to help tell their story,” Hofhenke explained.

Carroll’s sons Tilden, 5 and Bridger, 1, are the sixth generation to grow up ranching in South Dakota. Carroll and her husband, Austin raise cattle, sheep and a few Quarter horses on Austin’s family’s ranch. Carroll says she’s happy she’s able to raise their sons on the ranch.

“Our sons get to live the lifestyle we both grew up in. It’s hands-on. Our boys are outside helping us or playing, they are not in the housing sitting on the iPad – they are actually working and learning something they can take with them throughout life,” Carroll said.

More than 100 South Dakotans submitted photos in the contest. To view photos, visit http://www.sdfu.org .

