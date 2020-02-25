Hart Angus 45th Annual Production Sale

Kurtis, Tammy and Kye Larson, J & L Farms.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2020

Location: Hart Angus, Frederick, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Averages:

104 Angus Bulls – $6,132

13 Angus Heifers – 10,827

Great sale today. Hart Angus offered a great set of bulls and females to a full ring side of buyers.

Lot 15 at $60,000, Hart No Doubt 9520, Dob 2-17-2019, Reg 19589454, Hoover No Doubt, sold to Grimmius Cattle Company Hanford, CA.

Lot 12 at $27,000, Hart No Doubt 9517, Dob 2-16-2019, Reg 19567297, Hoover No Doubt, sold to Haugen Cattle Company, Hannaford, ND.

Lot 14 at $24,000, Hart No Doubt 9538, Dob 2-21-2019, Reg 19567300, Hoover No Doubt, sold to Linz Heritage Crown Point, IN.

Lot 16 at $22,000, Hart No Doubt 9539, Dob 3-23-2019, Reg 19589457, Hoover No Doubt, sold to ST Genetics Navasota, TX.

Female Highlights

Lot 110 at $49,000, Hart Whitney 9519, Dob 2-17-2019, Reg 19592757, sold to Capital Angus, Whitehouse, TX.

Lot 115 at $40,000, Hart Mamie 9547 Dob 2-24-2019, Reg 19596459, sold to De-Su Angus New Albin, IA.