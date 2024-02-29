Hart Angus Farms

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2024



Location: At the ranch near Frederick SD



Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann



Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting



Averages:

120 Bulls – $7,306

16 Single Lot Open Heifer – $19,484

54 Grouped Open Heifers – $2,507





Hart Angus held their 49th Annual Production Sale Feb 26, 2024. A total of 190 Angus bulls and females were offered to a huge crowd on hand. The sale was hot and the quality of cattle was deep. Congratulations to the Hart Family.



Top Selling Bulls

LOT 44 HART PLAY ACTION 3533, 2-21-23 son of Hart Showcase 1082 x Hart Lucy 9515 to Flying U Angus Powell Butte, OR, Huwa Cattle Co Roggen, CO and Lacey Livestock, CA for $50,000.

LOT 1 HART FIRST-N-GOAL 3107, 2-9-23 son of Connealy Clarity x Hart Whitney 9518 to Doug Groth Carthage, IL, and Latherow Angus, IL, for $35,000.

LOT 2 HART WISHBONE 3118, 2-11-23 son of Connealy Clarity x Hart Whitney 9518 to James Fischer, Freeport, IL for $20,000.

LOT 50 HART NO HUDDLE 3088, 2-8-23 son of WSC Harley x Hart Lucy 1460 to Pfaff Angus, Bonesteel, SD, for $20,000.

LOT 98 HART EXPONENTIAL 3298, 3-5-23 son of KCF Bennett Exponential x HF Galaxy Susanna 9150 to Adam Zutavern, Dunning, NE, for $20,000.



Top Selling Females

LOT 138 HART SUSANNA 3265, 2-27-23 daughter of KCF Bennett Exponential x HF Galaxy Susanna 9150 to Kesler Livestock, Leola, SD, for $45,000.

LOT 137 HART ALICE 3021, 1-28-23 daughter of DB Iconic G95 x Hart Jet Stream 1183 to DE-SU Angus New Albin, IA, for $42,500.



Large turn out for Hart’s 49th Annual Production Sale. SRHartcrowd10





Darin Zuehlke of Britton, SD, is a repeat bull buyer. SRhartzuehlke416-1



