Harvard report: EATS Act would eliminate state food, disease, pest regulations

The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act (EATS) “would transform the current balance of regulatory authority between the 50 states and the federal government by eliminating virtually all state and local legislative powers to impose standards or conditions on the ‘preharvest’ production of agricultural products entering their own borders, including regulations related to food safety, disease and pest control, and government procurement,” according to a study released by the Animal Law and Policy Program at the Harvard Law School.

The EATS Act was introduced in June by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in reaction to California’s Proposition 12, which calls for the state of California to allow the sale of pork only if it comes from pigs that live under certain conditions. The Supreme Court upheld Proposition 12 over the objections of producers in other states who argued that it is a violation of interstate commerce.