HASTINGS RODEO HONORS MEMBERS

Committee person, volunteer of the year awards given for PRCA rodeo

Hastings, Neb. (February 17, 2025) – Two men have been honored with awards from the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings, Neb.

Kurtis Bumgardner and Eric Slaba were awarded the Committee Person of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, respectively, for the 2023 rodeo.

Bumgardner, who lives in Hastings, began working with the Oregon Trail Rodeo six years ago.

Slaba, who also lives in Hastings, began volunteering with the rodeo four years ago.

Both men help set up panels and fencing for the rodeo, starting about a month prior. They put out water tanks, and during the rodeo, feed and water the livestock each night.

They both open, or “pull” chute gates for the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding, and help take off the ropes after the breakaway roping and tie-down roping.

Bumgardner, a licensed electrician, has provided his expertise on the rodeo grounds when needed.

He helps troubleshoot electrical issues on the grounds, including broken outlets, camper plugs or broken wiring.

If a food vendor has minor electrical problems, he’s happy to help.

“If it’s a quick, easy fix, I just do it,” he said. “We can’t have a show without the vendors, and they can’t do business without us, so we take care of each other.”

Slaba, who grew up around livestock and works at a feedyard, has experience with cattle, which is helpful, said Patrick Niles, long-time rodeo committeeman and a member of the Adams Co. Ag Society.

The men are easy to get along with and good with the public, too, which is helpful, Niles said.

“They have great attitudes, they’re both friendly, and they want to make the rodeo better.”

Both men love the fellowship of the other volunteers and board members.

“The camaraderie,” Slaba said, “everybody working together is what I enjoy.”

This year’s rodeo takes place August 15-17 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings, Neb. Performances start at 7 pm on August 15-16 and at 8 pm on August 17.

Tickets go on sale in early August and can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgroudns.com, at the Adams County Fair Office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call 402.462.3247.