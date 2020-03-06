Hauk hired at Tri-State Livestock News

Tri-State Livestock News sales manager for the east river territory - Tracy Hauk. Photo courtesy Tracy Hauk



Tri-State Livestock News’ freshest face has a passion for the cattlemen and women in the area.

“Our farmers and ranchers work hard,” said Tracy Hauk of Martin, South Dakota, and the political representatives need to work just as hard on their behalf.

Hauk is the new commercial accounts manager for eastern South Dakota as well as the Philip and Ft. Pierre, South Dakota communities.

“Those in Washington should be proud of how hard our heartland works to provide for America. Our cattle producers should be rewarded for what they do.”

The new eastern South Dakota sales manager said she believes in agriculture and is devastated when she hears of a farm or ranch that doesn’t make ends meet. “We need fair pricing for a quality product. It shouldn’t be so hard to make an honest living,” she said.

Hauk, who managed the clothing section in ranch and home store, Murdoch’s, of Miles City, Montana, has also raised cattle and sheep with her husband. Hauk served as a bookkeeper for a large farming operation several years ago and also serves on the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Board of Governors.

Tracy, her husband Mike and their two boys Jaxon (16) and Jhett (9) recently moved to Martin to work on an Angus ranch. They also own cattle and enjoy working in the livestock production sector. The boys love roping and working on the ranch, Hauk said.

“Basically, I have grown up in the farming and ranching community,” she said.

“I have a passion for people and helping them succeed,” said Hauk, who said her loves are coffee, conversation and cattle – in no particular order.

“Call me, text me, e-mail me, with all of your advertising needs,” said Hauk.