Hay, feed, fencing supplies needed to support Texas wildfire victims

Donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies are needed to support those impacted by the devastating Eastland Complex wildfires that have already burned more than 45,000 acres in Texas.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service along with Red Chain Feeds, Texas Animal Health Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association are coordinating efforts through the combined efforts of agencies and industry partners.

The ongoing wildfires, fueled by dry, windy conditions, have covered 46,768 acres spanning Eastland County.

“These donations will go directly to those who need them as soon as possible,” said Monty Dozier, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension director, Disaster Assessment Recovery, College Station. “Texans are known for their generosity and deep values of Texas agriculture during times of need. This is certainly a situation where our neighbors and friends are needing assistance after losing some if not all of their livelihoods.”

Donation locations and contact information:

Primary contact: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Donations Hotline: 979-314-8200

Secondary contact: Gorman Milling Company Inc.

Fiber Plant, 1200 East Townsend, Gorman, Texas 76454

Red Chain Feed Mill, Luke Fritts, 254-734-2252

A relief fund has also been established through the STAR Fund Disaster Assistance through the Texas Department of Agriculture. Payment is available via PayPal.

For local wildfire conditions and updates, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service.