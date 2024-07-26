Hay yield and quality varies across the Upper Great Plains

Hay buyers are more likely to choose sellers who provide photos of their product with good coloration and presentation. | Emily Eilers photo Hay-cattle-eating

Rain has been a blessing for some hay producers and a curse for others in Nebraska and the Dakotas. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of agronomy and horticulture Jerry Volesky, yield for grass and alfalfa hay has been relatively high this year in central and eastern Nebraska, an area that has had much-needed rain after a long period of drought. Areas in the Nebraska Panhandle have seen comparatively lower hay yields due to not as much rain.

The Drought Monitor can be a predictor of hay yield as areas with more rain typically produce higher hay yields. However, frequent rain showers can make timing the cuttings challenging as seen in central North Dakota and South Dakota.

“It’s been a tough go this year,” said Josh Volk, a farmer near the central area of the North Dakota and South Dakota border. “It’s a matter of who cut at the right time. About 25% of the hay got put up right, and the rest was rained on.”

Hay supply and quality have caused prices to go down over the past year. Currently, there is a large supply of hay, but there are areas where the supply is low-quality due to either too little rain while growing or being rained on after cutting.

The weekly USDA Direct Hay Report for Nebraska shows the average price for premium grass to be $130 per ton in central Nebraska. In the South Dakota report, the average price for premium grass is $140 per ton.

With this challenging time in the hay market, Volk recommends that hay buyers and sellers build a relationship of trust. This makes it easier to negotiate and come to a deal that makes both parties happy. Additionally, it is easier to work through situations such as receiving a few bad bales.

Volk also recommends that sellers make themselves unique, especially in how they present their hay products. This helps the seller prove what is their product when it is delivered to the buyer.

Buyers are more likely to choose sellers who provide photos of their product with good coloration and presentation such as being stored indoors.

Buyers should know what their hay quality needs are before purchasing. Hay quality needs will vary based on what species is being fed, the hay itself, and other factors such as time of year.

“Dairy cattle are going to need a higher quality alfalfa hay whereas beef cattle and horses don’t always need a high quality,” Volesky said. “Cows are going to need a higher quality hay after calving than they would early winter.”

Getting hay tested is also key to ensuring the quality matches what is advertised. Volesky recommends testing for crude protein and energy level in addition to nitrate concentration in annual forages such as Sudan grass and forage sorghum.

Volk also recommends getting hay tested for Relative Feed Value (RFV), especially for dairy cattle.

Volesky advises buyers to ask sellers if the hay is weed-free, especially if the hay is from a different area than the buyer. Newly introduced weeds can be noxious and problematic for buyers to get rid of.

One final recommendation when purchasing hay is to consider what the type of bale is and how far the hay is being hauled. Square bales are cheaper and easier for trucks to haul. Hauling hay a long distance can get expensive. Volesky recommends trying to find a seller who does not live far away.