Headless Horseman, Hope and Healing, big loop ranch roping, benefit for McAnlis

We're finally getting some Indian Summer here. It was looking like an Eskimo Summer for a while! Every nice day in the fall is a bonus.

The Headless Horseman Open Barrel Race will be at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. On October 27-29. There's $1,000 added in the open 4D, plus an youth 3D and peewees. There's a fabulous costume contest after the race on Saturday, so it's worth going just to see that! For more info, call Barb at 605-210-0379 or Ali at 701-523-1361.

Hope and Healing Therapeutic Riding is having their 2nd Annual Horsing Around Fall Event on Sunday, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m. at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. There will be games for young and old, with Horsin' Around Challenge open to all ages and bouncy horse races for the adults. Get your four person team together! There's a $50 registration fee and you must be registered by Oct. 29. Contact Jackie at 701-440-3201 or Kristi at 701-206-1173. There will also be a chili feed afterwards with a free will donation.

Don't forget the 50/50 Futurity, Maturity and weanling sale Nov. 2-4 at Fargo, N.D. It's all held at the lovely NDSU Equine Center. The catalogs are in for the weanling sale, so contact Nikki Medalen at med4@srt.com or message her on the 50/50 Facebook page.

Make plans now for the big River Roping on Nov. 10. It's a big loop ranch roping, you enter at 10 a.m. Central time, and rope at 11. There will be novice, draw and open divisions and it's $25 cash entry fee per team. It's being held on the DX Ranch, which is way out yonder between Gettysburg and Eagle Butte, S.D. You will definitely want to call for directions, as GPS may not work out there. It's being hosted by Ducheneaux Ranch and Project H3LP!, and will benefit that worthy cause. For directions, call 605-222-5088. For other info, call Melissa at 641- 560-0549 or Dave Long at 605-200-0606.

There will be a benefit spaghetti supper for Gale McAnlis on Nov. 10, 5 p.m., at the St. Onge Store, St. Onge, S.D. Gale was very recently diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous brain tumor, so is unable to work. His wife Holly is staying home to take care of him, so they sure need some help just to get through the day to day living. They both are folks that have stepped up and helped anyone in need in the community, so this will be a great opportunity to bless them back. Besides the spaghetti supper, there will also be a bake sale and silent auction. They could sure use items for both. Call Sue or Kim at the store at 605-642-0183.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, there will be the Miss Rodeo America send off party for Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Kay Marrs. It will be at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish, S.D. Social hour will begin at 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m., Kay will model some of her outfits she'll be taking to Vegas. Any other queens are invited to bring some of theirs and model them as well. Besides getting to meet our lovely Kay, you'll also get to see the wonderful museum in the Heritage Center.

The Black Hills Roundup wants you to come to their sendoff party for the South Dakota hands who are headed to the WNFR and the Badlands Circuit Champions. It will be Nov. 16 at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche, S.D. Social hour will be at 6 p.m.. steak supper to follow, a live auction at 7 p.m. and a calcutta. A live band will be playing later for your dancing pleasure.

There will be a reining practice at the Kluz Performance Horses barn at Gillette, Wyo. , with Ashley Kluz Villmow . She's promoting reining in Wyoming and is offering this schooling run at her arena. The cost is $15/person, with an open warm up from 10-11 a.m., with the schooling runs 11-2. Call 307-680-5362 for more info.

Now that we've had some honest-to-goodness cold weather, the bot flies are gone, as are most of the other flying pests that torment our horses. I usually use a good botacide type wormer around Nov. 1 to set the horses up for a better winter without all the internal parasites to feed.

Well, that wraps up another circle. It was sure warmer this week! Have a wonderful week and enjoy the pretty weather.