Health-care Researchers Seek North Dakota Voices for Research Study

North Dakota consumers have an opportunity to share their experiences in a multistate research study about their interaction with health insurance and the health care system.

“This research project is a chance for consumers to make their voices heard about their experiences with health insurance (or lack of health insurance) and the health care system in their communities,” said Carrie Johnson, assistant professor and North Dakota State University Extension specialist for personal and family finance.

The research study is a collaborative effort between North Dakota State University, Kansas State University and the University of Maryland. The study seeks consumers ages 18-64 from various locations: farm/ranch, rural town and urban. Those selected will be asked to participate in monthly interviews for seven months starting in June 2019.

Participants will be compensated up to $275 for their time. Interviews will be audio recorded and used to create a consumer decision-making model regarding health care access in rural states.

The North Central Region Center for Rural Development and Maryland Extension are funding this project.

To apply to be part of this study, complete the application at https://tinyurl.com/y29tuvoc. For more information or questions about the study, email carrie.johnson.1@ndsu.edu or call 701-231-8593.

–NDSU Extension