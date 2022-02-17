Heart City Bull Bash includes livestock show, bull exhibition, more

Billed as the Heart City’s “Main Event”. Valentine Nebraska rolled out the red carpet once again for the 21st annual Heart City Bull Bash.

Kicking off the activities on Friday, Feb. 11, was livestock judging held at the Valentine Livestock Auction. According to Brent Nollette, organizer of the day long event, “The livestock judging went well. We had just under 200 participants from six states.” 4-H, FFA and college students judged.

Saturday, February 12 started with a chilly morning but warmed up throughout the day. Seventeen cattle producers exhibited 25 pens of bulls and heifers. Also on display were two pens of quarter horses and a pen with mules. Eleven commercial exhibits were present and featured among the cattle pens. Main Street, Valentine, played host to all of the exhibits.

Attendees were treated to seeing the animals up close and many other activities were held as well including a quilt show, 5KRun/Walk, 4-H Luck of the Draw, dummy roping and wine tasting. Later in the afternoon a forum was held at the Valentine Livestock Auction. Three candidates for Nebraska governor and two candidates for the Nebraska state Board of Education attended. A nice-sized crowd of voters turned out. Following that was a Cowboy Church Service and it was very well attended by locals.

The day capped off with a concert at the Valentine High School Auditorium by Becky Schlegel and the Traveling Opry Show. This event was co-sponsored by the Valentine Arts Council.

Committee chairman, Shane Keller commented “The weather was nice enough to make it enjoyable for numerous people to be out and take it all in. The cattle industry was well represented on Main Street and viewed by many. The many events were well attended and good reports on sales from businesses.”