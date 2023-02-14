Heart City Livestock Judging Contest a success News News | just now Photos by Linda Teahon And winning the Bull Bash buckle for youth was Tate Ward of Valentine.And winning the Bull Bash buckle for youth was Tate Ward of Valentine. Eastern Wyoming College from Torrington, Wyoming won top honors in the college level of the event. Pictured left to right Garrett Greene, Emily McGinnis, Kaylee Roach, Celilo Brun and James Durfee. Linda Teahon | for Tri-State Livestock NewsHeartCity8795-EWC- Second in reasons and second overall was Celilo Brun. First in reasons and overall was Kaylee Roach.HeartCity8797-Celilo-Kaylee Topping the FFA teams was Chase County from Imperial, Nebraska. Left to right Odessa Zadina, Tessa Smith (overall individual). Navy Harvel and Jayme Gittlein.HeartCity8798-Imperial-FFA And winning the Bull Bash buckle for youth was Tate Ward of Valentine.And winning the Bull Bash buckle for youth was Tate Ward of Valentine. News Heart City Livestock Judging Contest a success just now | USDA accepting applications for trade mission to Japan 1 hr ago | Boozman, Braun, Lucas reintroduce bill to exempt farmers from SEC climate plan 1 hr ago | Tester, Grassley, Rounds reintroduce Meat Packing Special Investigator Act 1 hr ago | Think: Spring Feb 10, 2023 | See more