Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 13, 2019

Location: The Feedlot, near Belfield, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

38 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $4,368

Recommended Stories For You

2 Two Year old Red Angus bulls avg. $3,000

53 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,797

8 Two Year old Angus bulls Avg. $3,218

There was a full house of buyers, bidders and spectators at the annual Heart River Ranch Red Angus and Open A Ranch Angus bull sale with many new faces in the crowd.

Chuck & Annette Steffen, Heart River Ranch and Jim & Lynn Arthaud and their families presented a great set of bulls for the buyers to select from.

Top Heart River Ranch Red Angus bulls:

Lot 8, HRR Max 8312, a 3/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y sold to Mike Erdle, Hebron, ND for $7,000.

Lot 6, HRR Max 8311, a 2/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y went to Sandbur Ridge Red Angus, Petersburg, NE for $6750.

Lot 7, HRR Max 8309, a 3/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y sold to Dan Flor, Marmarth, ND for $6,000.

Top selling Open A Angus bulls:

Lot 63, Open A 240S Answer F8926, a 3/18 son of SAV Final Answer 0035 sold to River Run Ranch, LLC, Dickinson, ND for $8,500.

Lot 61, Open A 265 Answer F8912, a 3/18 son of SAV Final Answer sold to Ron Buckman, South Heart, ND for $8,250.

Lot 55, Open A A3215 Badger F8276, a 3/18 son of B/C Blair Badger 5023 sold to Richards Angus, Belfield, ND for $8,250.