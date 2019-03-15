Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus Bull Sale
March 15, 2019
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 13, 2019
Location: The Feedlot, near Belfield, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
38 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $4,368
2 Two Year old Red Angus bulls avg. $3,000
53 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,797
8 Two Year old Angus bulls Avg. $3,218
There was a full house of buyers, bidders and spectators at the annual Heart River Ranch Red Angus and Open A Ranch Angus bull sale with many new faces in the crowd.
Chuck & Annette Steffen, Heart River Ranch and Jim & Lynn Arthaud and their families presented a great set of bulls for the buyers to select from.
Top Heart River Ranch Red Angus bulls:
Lot 8, HRR Max 8312, a 3/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y sold to Mike Erdle, Hebron, ND for $7,000.
Lot 6, HRR Max 8311, a 2/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y went to Sandbur Ridge Red Angus, Petersburg, NE for $6750.
Lot 7, HRR Max 8309, a 3/18 son of Red Flying K Max 159Y sold to Dan Flor, Marmarth, ND for $6,000.
Top selling Open A Angus bulls:
Lot 63, Open A 240S Answer F8926, a 3/18 son of SAV Final Answer 0035 sold to River Run Ranch, LLC, Dickinson, ND for $8,500.
Lot 61, Open A 265 Answer F8912, a 3/18 son of SAV Final Answer sold to Ron Buckman, South Heart, ND for $8,250.
Lot 55, Open A A3215 Badger F8276, a 3/18 son of B/C Blair Badger 5023 sold to Richards Angus, Belfield, ND for $8,250.