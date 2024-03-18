Heart River Ranch Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/13/2024

Location: Sale held at the Feedlot, south of Belfield, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

45 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $5,161

21 Commercial Yearling heifers avg. $2450

12 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $3,000

19 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $2,658



Chuck and Annette Steffan at Heart River Ranch held their annual Red Angus bull sale at the Feedlot south of Belfield, ND. There was a really nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. A special feature was the addition of some open and bred heifers. This was the first time Heart River Ranch has offered heifers on the sale and they were very well accepted.



Lot. 3, HRR Journeyman 2348, March 4, 2023 son of 5L Craftsman 1134-150X x MLK CRK Express 9141 to Axtell Cattle Co., Anton, CO for $9,500.



Lot 13, HRR Tenor 3257, March 5, 2023 son of Ridge Dimension 1010 x WFL Merlin 018A to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, SD for $8,250.



Lot 15, HRR Steward 3308, March 25, 2023 son of MLK CRK Steward 7334 x 5L Legend 1553-425V to Ron Steffen, White Lake, SD for $8,000.



Lot 18, HRR Body Builder 3220, February 24, 2023 son of 5L Body Builder 4434-68D x 5L Norseman King 2291 to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, SD for $7,750.



Lot 1, HRR Navigator 3245, March 3, 3023 son of Ridge Navigator 0039 x HRR Express 5142 to Diamond B Red Angus, Fromberg, MT $7,500.

Chuck Steffan, Heart River Ranch Red Angus sale host.

Dean Tarter, Camp Crook, SD got some Heart River Red Angus bulls.

Diamond B Ranch, Fromburg, MT got a couple Heart River Ranch Red Angus bulls.