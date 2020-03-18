Heart River Ranch Red Angus & Open A Angus Bull Sale

A huge crowd of cattlemen gathered at the feedlot south of Belfield, ND, for the Heart River Ranch Red Angus and Open A Angus bull sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 11, 2020

Location: The Feedlot, Belfield, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

36 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $4,007

1 Two Year Old Red Angus bull at $6,000

64 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,621

10 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $3,600

There was a huge crowd at the feedlot a few miles south of Belfield, ND, for the Heart River Ranch Red Angus and Open A Angus bull sale. Chuck and Annette Steffen family own and operate Heart River Ranch. Jim and Lynn Arthoud family are Open A Angus. Both operations compliment each other very well in the feeding and presentation of bulls.

Top selling Red Angus bulls include:

Lot 1, HRR Traveler 9244, 3/19, Ridge Traveler x Ridge Julian S005-0099 to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, SD for $6,500.

Lot 7, HRR Max 9269, 3/19, Red Flying K Max 1591 x VGW Liberty 523 to Harry VonForrel, Wheatland, WY at $6,000.

Lot 30, HRR Rockstar 9320, 3/19, Birnie Express 353A x 5L Norsman King 2291 to Ron Steffen, White Lake, SD for $6,000.

Lot 42, HRR Full Draw 8271, 3/18, Milk Creek Epic 5341 x Ubar High Capacity 224 to Ron Schroeder, New England, ND for $6,000.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 62, Open A 49W Big Time G941, 3/19 son of OCC Big Time 746Z x HARB Cincha 829 to David N. Wanner, Dickinson, ND for $8,500.

Lot 44, Open A 265X Thumper G986, 3/19 son of OCC Thumper 819U x OCC Emblazon 854E to Curt Buckman, Belfield, ND at $7750.

Lot 49, Open A C474 Archimedes G9906, 4/19 son of OCC Archimedes 895A x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V to Ray Tescher, Beach, ND for $7,000.