Hebb wins Broncs for Breakfast

The Broncs for Breakfast event featured 32 Ranch Bronc Riders “Riding as Ride Can Be” for 8 seconds. The Ranch Bronc Ride is different from the rodeo saddle bronc riding, as all contestants must ride in a stock saddle.

The event started at 8 a.m., Feb. 2, 2022, with a biscuits and gravy breakfast, calcutta at 9 a.m. and the bronc riding at 10 a.m.

The Long-go included 32 riders with the top eight advancing to the short-go. A total of $6,000 is up for grabs on Burch Rodeo stock.

The bronc riding is open to everyone to compete and is sanctioned with the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association. WSRRA members are be eligible for National Finals qualifying points.

More on Ranch Bronc Riding:

* Wildest, yet most controlled ride!

* Using a standard stock saddle, slick-for saddle with bucking rolls.

* Bucking rolls, sacks, or saddle blanket rolled up and tied across the fork is allowed.

* Riders can hold horn, cantle, or rope strap.

* No Spur-out required and loss of stirrup is allowed. Points will be deducted for loss of stirrup.

* No hobbling of stirrups or bind on stirrup leathers.

* Saddles will be inspected by judges for conformance of these rules.

* Same hand must remain on rein throughout ride.

* Fanning with hat is allowed. Quirts and Whips are not allowed.

* Ride is for 8 seconds

* Contestants will be awarded points for control, aggressiveness, exposure, length of spur stroke, and drag timing.

*No Locked Rowels on spurs.

Champion Cinch Hebb, Eagle Butte, SD

Cinch Hebb takes home the champion title from Broncs for Breakfast. Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Reserve Champion: Cody Wheeler, Osceola, MO

Cody Wheeler, Osceola, MO, Reserve Champion Broncs for Breakfast competitor.



3rd Place: Colten Miller, Mitchell, NE

Colten Miller, Mitchell, Nebraska, was the third place Broncs for Breakfast rider.



Team Tying Champions: Ty Fish and Coy Thompson