Hebbert Charolais 42nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 13, 2024

Location: Hebbert Sale Facility – Hyannis, NE

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow

Averages:

86 Yearling Charolais Bulls averaged $5454.



Top Bulls:

Lot 52 – $13,500. HC Judge 3384; DOB: 4/2/23; Sire: LT Judge 0691 PLD; MGS: HCR Equity 3123 PLD. Sold to Small Livestock of Winnemucca, NV.



Lot 86 – $10,000. HC Riptide 3470; DOB: 3/7/23; Sire: SCC Riptide 19H PLD; MGS: WCR Sir Kingsbury 7334 P. Sold to Whitetail Farms of Paxton, NE.



Lot 6 – $8,500. HC Judge 3378; DOB: 3/22/23; Sire: LT Judge 0691 PLD; MGS: NGC Classic 624D ET. Sold to John Hickert of Akron, CO.



Lot 2 – $8,500. HC AD ASTRA 3389; DOB: 3/28/23; Sire: CCC AD ASTRA 1027 P; MGS: WR Wrangler W601. Sold to Keith and Anita Maline of Gothenburg, NE.



It was a warm spring day for Hebbert Charolais to host their 42nd Annual Bull Sale. The offering consisted of a stout set of Charolais Bulls coming from a strong maternal cow herd. The Hebbert cow herd is one of the top herds in the nation when it comes to number of dams that have achieved AICA Dam of Distinction status. Congratulations to the entire Hebbert Family on a great sale.