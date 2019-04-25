Heitkamp, Donnelly form rural Democratic group

Former Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, who both lost their 2018 re-election races, are launching the One Country Project to help their party win back rural voters ahead of the 2020 cycle, Axios reported today.

Heitkamp and Donnelly told Axios their team looked at rural votes by county and state from 2000 to 2018 and found that if Democrats don’t improve their performance with rural voters, they’re projected to once again win the popular vote but lose the electoral college in 2020.

–The Hagstrom Report