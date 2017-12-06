Heitkamp leads bipartisan effort to delay new regulations for livestock and insect transporters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp led a bipartisan effort to delay implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs) for commercial vehicles transporting livestock or insects. The regulations are due to go into effect early next year, but the unique safety and animal welfare challenges of livestock hauling still need to be addressed.

Heitkamp joined U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) in leading a bipartisan group of colleagues in sending a letter to Senate leadership supporting a provision in the U.S. House-passed Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) appropriations bill delaying implementation of ELDs and providing the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) time to make the necessary adjustments to hours of service rules.

"Transporting livestock in a humane and timely manner is critical to jobs in rural communities across North Dakota, so we must make sure livestock haulers have the ability to get their goods to their destinations quickly and safely," Heitkamp said. "We must look critically at any new regulation that could harm rural jobs, so it's encouraging that a bipartisan group has joined me in calling for a reasonable delay in ELD implementation so that we can better protect livestock, motorists, and the jobs livestock production supports."

Full text of the letter is below and available online.

