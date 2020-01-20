Helena rancher participates in national Young Farmer & Rancher competition

Montana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet winner Rocky Forseth competed in two rounds of the national YF&R Discussion Meet during the American Farm Bureau Convention January 18 in Austin. The Discussion Meet is meant to resemble a committee meeting with an end goal of determining possible solutions to a question. The questions centered around technology in food production including the recent development of cell-based protein and how to address the current agricultural labor shortage.

During the discussion, Forseth pointed out that farmers and ranchers need to educate consumer and youth about agriculture and use sound science and transparency in ag production. “It’s important to embrace technology and see how it can move food production forward. I want to ensure that there is always an ‘and’ and not an ‘or’ when consumers open the refrigerator door. There is a place for conventionally produced food as well as food using the new technology.”

Forseth serves as co-chair of the YF&R Committee for the Lewis & Clark County Farm Bureau. He grew up on a cow-calf ranch, and currently has a small registered herd. He works for Allied Genetic Resources as well as for Superior Livestock Auctions.

He continues to enjoy the Polaris Ranger, donated by participating Polaris dealers, that he received as winner of the Montana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet last November.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation