Helena rancher wins Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet, receives Polaris Ranger

Rocky Forseth, a young rancher from Helena, bested three other competitors to win the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. He got the keys to a Ranger® 570 EFI and an all-expense paid trip to compete in the national competition in Austin, TX in January. The three other contestants were Mark Boyd from Alder, Kim Gibbs from Miles City and J.M. Peck from Melrose. The Discussion Meet was held November 12 during the MFBF 100th Annual Convention in Billings with the winner being announced at MFBF’s Centennial Celebration Gala the next evening.

The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The question for the final round: Products like cell-based food products have demonstrated the food system is rapidly changing. How can future food technologies and related products be beneficially integrated into modern agricultural production without hampering the success of traditional products and the farmers and ranchers who grow them?

In the discussion, Forseth noted that accurate labeling is essential to addressing consumers questions and concerns about both animal protein and cell-based products. “Beef is known to be safe and nutritious. We need to focus on what makes our product better and promote our product in that way,” he said.

Forseth, who is member of the Lewis & Clark County Farm Bureau, said being involved in the Discussion Meet makes one realize Farm Bureau’s value. “At the end of the day, the policy Farm Bureau develops is the origin of everything agriculture is doing. Participating in the Discussion Meet is a great way to sharpen public speaking skills and drive the conversation towards action. This competition allows you to have difficult conversations and develop solutions to those challenges.”

The young rancher, who grew upon a ranch in Fairfield raising Sim-Angus Cattle, is a Superior Livestock representative and works with Allied Genetic Resources. “The majority of my employment is in beef cattle marketing, and my wife and I have a registered herd of cows.”

Forseth was thrilled and honored to win the Polaris UTV. “I want to thank all of the participating Montana Polaris dealers who feel so strongly about supporting Montana’s Young Farmers and Ranchers. It’s outstanding that they donate this amazing utility vehicle to the winner. I am really looking forward to using it on the ranch.”

Kyle Hoover, district retail manager, Polaris and Chad Adams, Yellowstone Polaris, noted that all of the participating Montana Polaris dealers were proud to be the Discussion Meet sponsor for the fifth year in a row.

The Montana Farm Bureau YF&R Committee thanks the participating Polaris dealers in Montana who made the amazing final prize possible: Gallatin Recreation, Bozeman; Helena Cycle, Helena; Sports City Cyclery, Great Falls; Yellowstone Polaris, Billings; Beaverhead Motors, Dillon; Riverside Marine & Cycle, Miles City; Montana Power Products, Ronan; Jesco Marine, Kalispell; Kurt’s Polaris, Missoula; Redline Sports, Inc, Butte; Lewistown Honda & Polaris, Lewistown; and Hiline Polaris, Havre. Be sure to stop by their dealerships to say thank you for supporting the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers, and check out their inventory.

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention runs November 11-14 in Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation