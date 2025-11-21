Help is on the way: USDA Secretary commits to digging for details about fines and lease pressures King Ranch faces

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A meeting with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has brightened the spirits of the Washington state King family who has been inundated with fines and accusations from their state department of ecology and department of natural resources.

One of the Kings’ attorneys, Toni Meacham, said Rollins met with the Kings recently, asking “thoughtful questions” and making a “genuine offer to help that gave the Kings hope.” Meacham added, “The federal government has committed to help and has said ‘more is coming.'”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins posted on “X,” on Nov. 4, 2025: “I just got off the phone with the Kings from Washington State. What they have been subjected to by an out-of-control @ecologyWA and @waDNR is no less than egregious. Ranchers have a right to maintain stock water farm ponds and should not be faced with a closed door criminal action and over a quarter of a million dollars worth of fines just so their cattle can drink!

“The radical weaponization of laws against farmers and ranchers must END. We are looking into this.”

As reported in TSLN in 2024, the Kings felt forced into suing their own state department of ecology and department of natural resources.

The lawsuits were in response to a $267,540 fine “Ecology” (the state department of ecology) levied against the King Ranch over what they say was damage done to wetlands or “alkali ponds” on private and leased state land without a permit. The lawsuit is also in response to the subsequent canceling of the King Ranch’s state land leases by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

In addition to the fines, the state ordered the Kings to “restore” what the state called “wetlands.”

The “wetlands” the state refers to are stock ponds, said Meacham, and they pre-date the Kings’ management and grazing on that land.

“The Kings have done nothing wrong. The law allows for the digging of unpermitted stock ponds. These stock ponds have been in use on the Kings’ property for over 70 years. They weren’t dug by the Kings. There are 19 stock ponds on 20,000 acres. They are the only source of water for cattle and wildlife,” she said.

The Kings have remained current on their lease payments to the state, said Meacham.

Meacham explained it like this: “The original lawsuits were filed because the DNR made unilateral decisions that Kings had defaulted on grazing leases due to unauthorized excavations on alkali wetlands. The Kings appealed that decision. They were being kicked off permitted state grazing land,” she said.

Meacham explained that the Kings’ private land is intermingled with state land, with much of the property being unfenced for ownership, so by canceling their state grazing leases, the state eliminates the Kings’ ability to graze their own land, too.

“In essence the state is trying to put them out of business,” said Meacham.

“The fences are limited because of the nature of the topography of the land. Fences, if even possible to build, would prohibit the ability to use the ranch,” she said.

R-CALF USA’s property rights committee chair Shad Sullivan of Ordway, Colorado, wrote a letter weeks ago urging the administration to get involved. “I’m very happy Secretary Rollins has decided to enter the fight for the King family on the King ranch,” he said.

Sullivan said Secretary Rollins has penned a letter to the Washington state departments involved in the situation, “telling them to stop this nonsense,” but because of the government shutdown, the letter has yet to be sent.

“They are getting pistol-whipped by the department of ecology and department of natural resources, who I believe are working in collusion to take their deeded land,” he said. He explained that the Kings are facing serious financial strain because their private land and state land leases are intermingled, so without the ability to graze state land, they lose their ability to graze their private land as well.

“This puts them at imminent danger of financial collapse,” he said.

“We’ve got to do all we can to protect them and protect their property rights and the Trump administration has to be a part of this. If state agencies like the department of ecology and department of natural resources in Washington can collude to tackle a ranch like the King Ranch, then all bets are off, they can go after anybody,” Sullivan said.

Background:

Excerpts from the 2024 TSLN story:

A spokesman for the Ecology department told TSLN: “In Grant County most of the damaged wetlands had been depicted on the National Wetland Inventory map for many years, either as emergent wetlands or seasonal ponds. This means anyone seeking to dredge and fill these wetlands would have needed to obtain a permit or get authorization from Ecology and, perhaps federal authorities, before taking this action.”

Consultant John Stuhlmiller, however, says the dugouts are small man-made depressions intended to catch runoff water for livestock and wildlife. Stuhlmiller explained that creating dugouts or ponds to catch water run-off is a common practice for livestock owners in that region. Fresh drinking water for livestock is not always accessible without such watering holes.

Another fundamental argument is that Ecology does not even have a permit process that the Kings could have followed.

In the lawsuit, the Kings say that state law does not require citizens to obtain a permit from Ecology for these kinds of activities and that the state Ecology department, in 2020 violated Administrative Procedures Act (APA) by illegally adopting two new rules it references in this case. “Ecology never engaged in any formal public notice, solicited public comment, or followed any of the APA’s mandatory rulemaking procedures before creating this new permitting process,” said the Kings’ lawsuit.