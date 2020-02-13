Hereford Champions Named in Fort Worth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GKB EJE Bellator 8072 ET won the grand champion horned bull title and KLD RW Marksman D87 ET took grand champion polled bull honors at the Fort Worth National Hereford Show Feb. 3, 2020, during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jason Hoffman, Thedford, Neb., judged the show. The Hereford show honored the Dudley Bros. LTD, Comanche, Texas, and the polled show honored the Charles Shelley Family, Hillsboro, Texas.

The grand champion horned bull, GKB EJE Bellator 8072 ET, is owned by Gary and Kathy Buchholz, Waxahachie, Texas. He is a March 13, 2018, son of BR Belle Air 6011. He first won the horned yearling division. The reserve grand champion horned bull, BR Compton E040 ET, is owned by Barber Ranch, Channing, Texas, and Ground Zero Farms, Watts, Okla. He is an April 27, 2017, son of BAR S LHF 028 240 and first won champion senior bull honors.

JMS Ranch, Carthage, Texas; Morris Hereford Farms, Carthage, Texas; Kirbie Day Sims, Waxahachie, Texas; and Neal McCoy, Longview, Texas, exhibited the grand champion polled bull, KLD RW Marksman D87 ET. The March 26, 2018, bull first took polled yearling bull honors. The reserve grand champion polled bull was C SULL Who Maker 9262 ET, owned by Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho, and Sullivan Farms, Dunlap, Iowa. The March 2, 2019, son of ECR Who Maker 210 ET, first took polled spring calf honors.

In the female show, MCKY Monroe 8688 ET won the horned show and C BAR1 Bailees Double Miles ET won the polled show.

C BAR1 Bailees Double Miles ET is a Jan. 13, 2018, daughter of C Double Your Miles 6077 ET, owned by Piper and Cruz Colyer, Bruneau, Idaho. She first won the polled junior yearling female division. Reserve grand polled female and champion spring heifer calf honors went to Hadley Dunklau, Wayne, Neb., with WSCC Breathless 53G ET, a March 12, 2019, daughter of T/R BPF Americanclassic 561CET.

MCKY Monroe 8688 ET is a March 16, 2018, daughter of TFR KU Roll The Dice 1326. She first won the horned spring yearling division. Claiborne and Eli Perry, Madison, Miss., won the reserve grand champion horned female title with BK Good Point 937G ET, with a March 3, 2019, daughter of UPS Sensation 2296 ET. She first won the horned spring heifer calf division.

Kamrie Stewart, Giddings, Texas, exhibited the grand champion horned cow-calf pair, SH Fantasia Lexus 1734. She is a Dec. 4, 2017, daughter of RH 955W Thunderbolt B8. Reserve champion horned cow-calf pair went to Allyson Hamilton, Atlanta, Texas. She is a Sept. 25, 2017, daughter of GKB 88X Beckett 67B.

The grand champion polled cow-calf pair, KCC AEK R117 80X Ms Uni 204E, is owned by Claire Ellis, Woodson, Texas. She is a Nov. 2, 2017, daughter of NJW 98S R117 Ribeye 80X ET.

Gary and Kathy Buchholz, Waxahachie, Texas, was awarded champion pen of three bulls, and Harrison Cattle, Arapaho, Okla., received reserve champion pen of three bull honors.

Buck Cattle Company, Madill, Okla., was named both horned and polled premier breeder. Gary and Kathy Buchholz of GKB Cattle, Waxahachie, Texas, were named horned premier exhibitor and polled premier exhibitor was awarded to Jacob and Evan Sims, Waxahachie, Texas.

Visit Hereford.org for complete results.

–American Hereford Association