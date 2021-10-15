Hereford Crossroads, Bassett Nebraska

Hereford Crossroads is a reception held each year for current and former Hereford breeders and cattle producers to get together and talk about their cattle. Years ago Tom Sellman called the event a “Hereford family reunion.”

This year the annual event was held in Bassett, Nebraska at the American Legion. Ronny Morgan of Burwell was the emcee for the event. Nine tables of display items from attendees, showcasing photos of their cattle and awards were viewed and enjoyed by the attendees. Homer and Darla Buell of Rose made many of the local arraignments for the reception.

A delicious beef meal was prepared by Christie Leonard.

Inducted into the Hereford Crossroads Hall of Fame was JB Ranch of Wayne, Nebraska. Owner Bev Beeson and son Jock Beeson of Crawford accepted the honor. Jack and Bev Beeson were well known polled Hereford breeders and active in the showring for many years. Sadly Jack passed away in 2019

The bull Prince Domino Mischief (1920-1924) owned by the Mousel Brothers of Cambridge was also inducted. HC chairman Richard Brown of Lincoln made the presentations.

Closing out the evening was a lively production sale of the Hereford centerpieces.

The Hereford Crossroads exhibit is housed in The Sandhills Heritage Museum at Dunning.

October 8, 2022 Hereford Crossroads #8 will be held in Valentine.

Bristal Ann Fink poses with a Hereford centerpiece her grandfather Benj Fink of Elsmere bought to “get her cow herd started."

