Hereford Crossroads reception, Chadron, Oct. 7

Nebraskans for Hereford Heritage, Inc. held its annual Hereford Crossroads reception and dinner in the Chicoine Atrium of the Sandoz Center on the Chadron State College campus in Chadron, Nebraska the evening of Oct. 7, 2023.

This event is held to honor bulls and producers that had an impact on the Hereford cattle industry of Nebraska throughout the years.

After touring the historic Sandoz Center, guests enjoyed a wonderfully prepared beef dinner by Peggy Fox of Ardmore, South Dakota.

This year inducted into its Herd Bull Hall of Fame was the bull Domino Lad C. He was purchased from the TO Ranch in Raton, NM by Virg Kennedy of Harrison and the Buffington Hereford Ranch of Crawford for $38,000 soon after the Great Depression.

He was never turned out to pasture breed cows. Cows were brought to him to allow his service on the largest possible number of females. Therefore, he lived to the ripe old age of 18 years. After Domino Lads death, Virg Kennedy had the bull placed in a piano box and buried in the yard.

Also inducted into the HC Hall of Fame was the Chadron Hereford Show which started in 1930 and lasted though 1954 It was a huge event bringing together local and out of area Hereford breeders. It was often quoted in the late 1940’s that there were more purebred Hereford herds within a 100-mile radius of Chadron, Nebraska than any other ranching community in America.

Crawford and Chadron businesses provided many great and useful door prizes for the attendees.

The event brought together former Hereford breeders as well as current breeders for an evening of fun and reminiscing.

Next fall Hereford Crossroads #10 will be held in Thedford where the event started from.

Con Marshall of Chadron researched the Chadron Hereford Show for the event and told stories about the show, that he remembered as a youth. hereford32-con

JD Smith of Crawford told the story of Domino Lad C His father worked for Virg Kennedy 42 years and took special care of the bull. hereford31-jd-2

Board of Directors left to right…Ken Stephens of Valentine, Terri Licking of Thedford, Linda Teahon of Dunning, Dixie Hoffman of Thedford and Lawrence Turner of Valentine. Richard Brown of Lincoln, chairman of the board, not pictured. hereford34-directors