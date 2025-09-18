Hereford news: Brandt tapped for central region

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Iowa native Austin Brandt started with the AHA as central region field representative Sept. 9. His territory includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

Brandt will represent AHA members in the region, attending Hereford sales and events and working to broaden relationships across the industry. He will also help Hereford breeders and commercial users of Hereford genetics utilize AHA promotional and marketing programs.

In addition to part of the north central region — Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska — Brandt takes over Iowa and Missouri for Joe Rickabaugh, who retired in January of this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Austin to the AHA,” Aegerter says. “His background and expertise in the livestock marketing industry will ensure a smooth transition into this role. We are confident he will serve the central region with the highest level of dedication and professionalism.”

Brandt grew up showing cattle across the country and served on the National Junior Angus Association board. He’s been involved in livestock marketing for almost 15 years, working for Livestock Plus for nearly a decade before taking over Lee AgriMedia/Midwest Marketer. Brandt contributes much of his knowledge to invaluable mentors and connections. He was born and raised in Corning, Iowa, and currently resides there with his family.

“I am very excited to be joining the staff at AHA and to continue the long-standing tradition of top-quality service to its members and customers. The entire AHA membership has dedicated themselves to delivering the best possible product they can for their customers, and I intend to do the same for them,” Brandt says. “I know I have some big shoes to fill in Iowa and Missouri, taking over for Joe, but I am ready to get after it.”

Brandt can be contacted at 712-621-1829 or at abrandt@hereford.org .