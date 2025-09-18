Hereford news: Friedt makes move to mountain region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A familiar face, Aaron Friedt, Mott, N.D., was recently named the American Hereford Association’s (AHA) mountain region field representative. His new territory covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, along with central and western Canada. Friedt previously served the north central region — the states of Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas — for more than two years.

“A familiar face indeed, Aaron will be an invaluable asset as he transitions to the mountain region,” says Kane Aegerter, AHA director of seedstock marketing. “His dedication to the breed and strong work ethic have been tremendous in the north central region, and we are confident he will continue to build on that success in the mountain region”

Friedt graduated from the Western College of Auctioneering in 2016 and has deep roots in the Hereford breed. He will continue to represent Association members in his region and assist with AHA activities and services, serving as a resource for Hereford breeders and commercial users of Hereford genetics while building industry-wide relationships.

“I am excited to continue my journey with the Hereford breed,” Friedt says. “There is no doubt I will miss a lot of the friends I have made in Kansas, Nebraska and Minnesota, but I’m still a phone call away and glad to help answer any questions about the herds in my new territory. I look forward to working with the breeders in the mountain region.”

Friedt officially begins his duties in his new region Sept. 15. He can be contacted at 701-590-9567 or at afriedt@hereford.org .