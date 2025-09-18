Hereford news: Pruett selected to serve eastern region

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Peyton Pruett, Bradford, Tenn., joins the AHA as eastern region field representative. He began his post Sept. 9.

In his role with the AHA, Pruett will help breeders with marketing and genetic selection, along with attending Hereford sales and events. Additionally, he will help Hereford breeders and commercial producers effectively utilize AHA programs and other beef industry opportunities.

Pruett takes the place of Tommy Coley, who is retiring Sept. 25.

“We are pleased to welcome Peyton to our team,” Aegerter says. “His extensive knowledge and experience in the cattle industry will be an advantage as he assumes this role, and we are confident he will contribute greatly to the continued growth and success of the eastern region.”

Pruett is a third-generation rancher from West Tennessee. He’s been immersed in the livestock industry from a young age, learning the values of responsibility and work ethic early. He’s served as the BoPat Farms herdsman for more than 10 years, overseeing the day-to-day operations of its 300-head registered beef herd.

“I am honored to represent one of the most prestigious breeds in the industry. I’m thrilled to join the rich legacy of the AHA,” Pruett says. “The dedication of the ranchers and breeders over the years has been second to none, and I’m looking forward to interacting with all the breeders in my territory and across the nation.”

Pruett represents Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He can be reached at 731-988-8470 or at ppruett@hereford.org .