Hereford Ranchers Raise $40,800 for Camp Fire Victims

A California-based group of Hereford breeders raised $40,800 to donate to cattlemen affected by the California Camp Fire, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Western States National Hereford Sale in Reno, Nev. The money was raised through the sale of Hereford heifer DF 0245 EMMA 907 741 ET.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has been the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported the fire was contained within 153,336 acres, and nearly 19,000 buildings and homes were destroyed. At least 85 individuals lost their lives, making this the nation's deadliest blaze in a century.

As a result of the destruction from the Camp Fire, the G5 Syndicate, made up of Dewar Farms, Bakersfield, Calif.; Lambert Ranch, Irvine, Calif.; Macfarlane Livestock, Cottonwood, Calif.; Schneider – Brown Ranch, Sloughhouse, Calif.; and Wunschel Ranch, Plymouth, Calif., offered the heifer, raised by Dewar Farms, for sale in the annual Western States National Hereford Sale, with all proceeds going directly to those affected by the fire.

The G5 Syndicate was formed in 2016 at the Hereford Youth Foundation of America's (HYFA) The Harvest event in Sonoma, Calif., and raises funds to provide scholarships, education and leadership for Hereford youth. After the syndicate purchased embryos at The Harvest's live auction, they remained in contact with one another and began pooling funds to donate to various causes.

Emma sold as the first lot in the 2018 Western States National Hereford Sale for just over $11,000. She was donated back and sold two more times. More than $40,800 was raised when the gavel finally fell silent, with GKB Cattle, Waxahachie, Texas, placing the final bid and giving half interest on the heifer to Dewar Farms so the Dewar's could retain interest on and continue to show the heifer throughout the year.

"It was very heartwarming to see all those Hereford breeders give whatever they could," says Andrea Dewar of Dewar Farms. "We never expected to raise that much money, it's amazing how an ag community can come together."

Recommended Stories For You

The Dewar family agreed to donate the heifer if the G5 Syndicate could help raise funds to support the wildfire victims.

"The hardest decision was deciding which heifer we would donate," says Madison Dewar, Dewar Farms and current California-Nevada Junior Hereford Queen. "It's helped us realize that it's not just about us, it's about the Hereford Family as a whole and coming together to help someone we don't even know in their time of need."

Hereford breeders and other cattlemen who donated to the cause are Mark and Stacy Holt, Jill Jess, Alto Livestock, Downing Cattle Co., GKB Cattle, Morrell Cattle, Wooden Shoe Farms, Potter Ranch Herefords, Bar One Ranch, Hildebrand Hay & Cattle, Blackhills Herefords, Scott Holt, Mrnak Herefords, Genoa Livestock, Red River Farms, Morrell Ranches, Logan Ipsen , Sierra Ranches, Colyer Herefords, Sticks & Stones Ranch, Barber Ranch, Barry Ranch, Hoffman Ranch, Sonoma Mountain Herefords, Pedretti Ranches, Brumley Farms, Wheeler Cattle, Hacklin Herefords, CX Ranch, Allison Hay & Herefords, 4M Livestock, AES (Amador/El Dorado/Sacremento) Cattlemen's Association, Murray Hay & Cattle, Snedden Ranch, McDonald Farms, K Bar D Angus, Harfst Ranch and Wunschel Ranch. F

–American Hereford Association