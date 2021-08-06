Hereford’s fabulous four of rodeo

From the tiny community of Hereford, South Dakota, come the Fabulous Four – brothers Talon and Thayne Elshere along with Jaycie West and Cade Hammerstrom. The three cowboys and one cowgirl qualified to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The population of Hereford is…maybe 50 people. Per capita that is maybe more than anywhere else in the country.

These four, along with their siblings and neighborhood children, all attended the small, two-room Hereford rural school through the eighth grade. Every year on the first day of school, they followed the tradition of riding their horses to the little school house on the prairie; along with other students, parents and teachers. However as they entered High School, they went their separate ways.

The Elshere brothers attend Sturgis High School. Talon, a graduating senior qualified in saddle bronc. Thayne, a sophomore, competed in bull riding. Their parents are JJ and Lindsay Elshere. Talon will attend Claredon College in Claredon, Texas this fall on a rodeo scholarship.

Jaycie West, also a graduating senior, and sophomore Cade Hammerstrom chose to go to high school in New Underwood. Jaycie ran barrels and Cade competed in Team roping with his partner T Merrill, who attends Wall High School. Zak and Amber West are Jaycie’s parents. Clint and Lisa Hammerstrom are Cade’s parents. Jaycie will head to Gillette, Wyoming for college on a rodeo scholarship.

These kids all come from ranching family backgrounds. They can rope and help doctor cattle in the pasture as well as they do their rodeo competition events. Branding and trialing cattle to summer pasture is very common in the Hereford and surrounding areas. That is a great get away and mind set for rodeo arena horses as they sometimes get pretty high strung. Working cattle can help them keep their head. And maybe the same for the competing athletes!