Hettinger Research Extension Center Annual Field Tour Set for July 11

The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC) annual field tour will be held on July 11 at 5 p.m. Mountain time starting at the HREC Agronomy and Range Research Laboratory.

Participants will have the opportunity to see trials of several crops being grown at the HREC and talk with Extension specialists and research scientists.

This year’s topics and speakers are:

Weed management update – Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

Small grain disease outlook – Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

Spray quality and Delta T – Rob Proulx, NDSU Extension agriculture technology systems specialist

Cover crops interseeded into soybeans – Leo Bortolon, NDSU cropping systems specialist

Weed-control research conducted at the HREC – Caleb Dalley, HREC weed scientist

Spring wheat varieties – Andrew Green, NDSU hard red spring wheat breeder

Barley and durum varieties – John Rickertsen, HREC agronomist

Information on other variety trials and agronomy research projects at the HREC including winter wheat, pulse crops, canola and soybeans – John Rickertsen, HREC agronomist

“Crops are looking good this year and the tour will give producers information about new varieties and agronomic practices, along with discussion on current crop production issues,” Rickertsen says.

There will be a supper following the tour sponsored by CHS-Southwest Grain, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Northern Pulse Growers and LemmonMade Butcher Shop.

All activities are free of charge.

For more information on the HREC annual field tour, visit ndsu.ag/hrecfieldtour .

–NDSU Extension