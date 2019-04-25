Hettinger to Celebrate Buffalo Fest June 1

With a full day of buffalo heritage and fun, Hettinger, ND, will celebrate its buffalo heritage on Saturday, June 1 in Mirror Lake Park, the Granary and downtown. Buffalo Fest events begin with a fishing tournament, a bus tour to buffalo hunt sites, and a 3K “Buffalo Run.”

Other events include vendors in the park and kids games. Speakers on the hour, beginning at 11 am, will include Bob Manohey, buffalo handler, with veterinarian Don Woerner; paleontologists Becky Barnes and Clint Boyd of ND Heritage Center; Mike Faith, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman and former tribal buffalo manager will speak on the traditional relationship of Native culture with the buffalo; John Hausauer on the Hugh Glass story and Francie Berg on three great Native American hunts. Adams County 4-Hers will host a food concession stand. Buffalo Chili and Buffalo Wing contests, and a Cornhole tournament follow, with movies at the Bandshell. In-store specials and rummage sales available throughout town. Most events are free, including tables for vendors.

On the evening before, Friday, May 31, 5:30 pm, the Adams County Fair Board will put on their fundraiser spring dinner featuring roast bison and other meats, at the Granary, along with the annual pie auction. Dance music by Dakota Routes, tickets $20.

All are welcome. For more information, enter contests, join as a vendor or exhibitor, or take the tour, contact the Buffalo Fest committee in advance. Vendors please request your exhibit table by May 1. Contact Ronda Fink, Chair, 701-567-4464, rondafink@ndsupernet.com, Kellie Timm, at 701-928-0537, or John P. Hausauer 605-850-9628, johnhausauer@dacotabank.com.

–Dakota Buttes Visitors’ Center